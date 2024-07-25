Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 145,416 Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 145,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRST. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Primis Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

