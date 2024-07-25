Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,989 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,991,000 after buying an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,225,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $413.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $442.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.