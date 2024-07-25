Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 127,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KGC

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.