Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 192,787 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,116 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 362,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 440,843 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GILT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.58. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.