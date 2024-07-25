Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 488.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STN stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.