Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 1,753.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259,778 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 539,087 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at $929,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Allakos by 1,041.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 187,640 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Stock Up 3.5 %

ALLK opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $87,934.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

