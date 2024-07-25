Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

Insider Activity

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $48,419.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,363 shares of company stock worth $93,506. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.