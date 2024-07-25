Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,962 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Baozun worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Stock Performance

BZUN opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

