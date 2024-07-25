Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671,794 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of DouYu International worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in DouYu International by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DouYu International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

DouYu International Dividend Announcement

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $9.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Stories

