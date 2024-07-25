Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 1,863.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of IES worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of IES by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the first quarter worth $2,423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IES by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in IES by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at IES

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,352,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,757 shares of company stock worth $18,360,416. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Down 11.8 %

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.36. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.39.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

IES Company Profile

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

