Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,458 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 17.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

NBN stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

