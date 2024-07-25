Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EW opened at $86.95 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

