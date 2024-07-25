Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $111.86 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.