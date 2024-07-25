Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 149.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.