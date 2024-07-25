Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 369.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 779,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1,317.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $27,160.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 265,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,370 shares of company stock valued at $220,830. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OM shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

