Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7,829.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,488 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $165,164,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11,586.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 680,257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 655,750 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9,155.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 532,167 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 526,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,339,000 after purchasing an additional 518,920 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,294,828 shares of company stock valued at $280,479,445. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

