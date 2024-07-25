Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,631 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 15.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.69. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

First of Long Island Profile

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

