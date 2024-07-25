Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 2.4 %

AXP stock opened at $240.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $253.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,844 shares of company stock worth $32,404,735 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.