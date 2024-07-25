Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,789 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy



Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

