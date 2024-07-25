Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Unity Bancorp worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

