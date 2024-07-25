Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 266,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

MCB stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.

Insider Activity

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $46,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. acquired 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,805. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,936,125.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Tuesday.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

