Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

