Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

