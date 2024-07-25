Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,451 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDFS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $564,506. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 712.80 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

