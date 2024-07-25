Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 127,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 151.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SFL. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

SFL Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.06 million during the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

SFL Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.