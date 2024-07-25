Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 233,169 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 106.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 233,169 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALDX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 46.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 170,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 240.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 380,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269,061 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALDX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.