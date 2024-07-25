Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,600 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1,345.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,913,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,520,000 after acquiring an additional 675,786 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,091.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 267,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 244,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.653 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

