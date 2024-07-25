Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 375,354 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) by 643.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,354 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $3.73 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

