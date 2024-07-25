Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,409 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $179.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $163.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

