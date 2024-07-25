Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 82,146 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.29% of Oportun Financial worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,820,000. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 85,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Stories

