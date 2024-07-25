Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 458.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
See Also
