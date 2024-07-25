Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 101,940 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUP. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.57.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.68 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

