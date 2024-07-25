Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 530.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Junetta M. Everett acquired 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at $338,548.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Junetta M. Everett acquired 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at $338,548.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $608.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Equity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.