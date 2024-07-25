Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $149.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.66.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

