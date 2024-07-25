Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 113,167 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,167 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP opened at $29.58 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.34 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

