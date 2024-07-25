Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,175,086 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,175,086 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 82.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $94,913,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in International Paper by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 352,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 436,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 351,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.