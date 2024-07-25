Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 164,067 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164,067 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Software by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 526.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,350 shares in the company, valued at $318,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,350 shares in the company, valued at $318,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Miller, Jr. bought 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $9.66 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.42%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

