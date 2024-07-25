Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 24,540 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

