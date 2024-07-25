Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 29,282 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,282 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $184.90 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,241. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.