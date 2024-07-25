Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 311,526 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,526 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVGI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $181.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $232.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.01 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Stories

