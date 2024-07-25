Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,931 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $361.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.26%. Research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORRF. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upped their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

