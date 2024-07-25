Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 58,840 Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,840 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $511,000.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEVN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.97%.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.