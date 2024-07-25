Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,653 shares of company stock worth $18,588,465. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

