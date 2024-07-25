Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,387,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,914,817.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,012,931. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UVE stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $559.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.09 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

