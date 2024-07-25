Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,441 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $489.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Green Dot

Green Dot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.