Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 31.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $198.28 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

