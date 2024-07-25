Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Ellyn Shook Sells 5,000 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ellyn Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Thursday, April 25th, Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $328.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.94. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.