Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $22.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 528,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,007,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,204.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,435,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,797. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 61,602 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.