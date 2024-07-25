ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,460 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of ACM Research worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACMR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.55. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,947,355.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

