Acumen Capital Boosts Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$220.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

TSE:MEQ opened at C$191.72 on Wednesday. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$130.00 and a one year high of C$194.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$1.62. The firm had revenue of C$61.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.95 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 74.24% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 7.1907783 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Ron Anderson bought 500 shares of Mainstreet Equity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$175.20 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

